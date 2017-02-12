One Person Dies in Fatal Motor Home Crash

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

SUMTER COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- One person is dead and another one airlifted to a hospital after crashing into a tree Sunday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened at around 11:45 a.m. on St. Paul Church Road. Officials say a 1983 motor home was traveling down the road and ran off the right side hitting a tree. Driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was airlifted. The passenger, who was also not wearing a seatbelt, died in the collision.

This incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

(© 2017 WLTX)