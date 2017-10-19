Operation Cross Country: 'Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children'
As part of Operation Cross Country XI, FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Calvin Shivers and Victim Specialist Anne Darr describe the primary role of the FBI's national multi-agency initiative-to recover children who are being trafficked.
WXIA 1:50 PM. EDT October 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Confederate Flag, Marker Stirs Controversy
-
Man and Woman Found Dead Identified
-
Reconnecting With Family in Puerto Rico
-
Possible Higher Rates If santee Cooper Sold
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman receives surprise delivery of oxycodone
-
After Vegas Shooting, WhereDo We Go Now
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Police: Woman Shot, Killed Her Husband
-
Lee Brice: "Country Music Will Rise Above"
More Stories
-
Alone in Columbia at the Hospital: How deputies…Oct 18, 2017, 7:36 p.m.
-
3 children saved, dozens arrested in Atlanta as part…Oct 18, 2017, 1:54 p.m.
-
Officers Arrest 26 Suspects, Drugs & Money Seized in…Oct 18, 2017, 4:50 p.m.