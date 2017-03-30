Opposing Final Four Coaches Connected Since 1996

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. South Carolina Gamecocks won the game 92-80. (Photo: Joseph Maiorana, Joseph Maiorana)

DALLAS. TX - The South Carolina Gamecocks and Stanford Cardinal have some connective tissue in their sixth meeting. The head coaches have a connection that comes from Team USA.

Back in 1996, before becoming the head coach at Stanford, Tara VanDerVeer was coaching the US National Team and one Dawn Staley was playing for her.

Both they went down their respective paths since then but basketball has brought them back in the Final Four. VanDerVeer is in awe what of Staley has accomplished.

"She's carried our country's flag. She's everything for in a coach and in a friend," VanDerVeer said. But even she admits that the gloves will be off on Friday night.

Mar 26, 2017; Lexington, KY, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach Tara Vanderveer in the finals of the Lexington Regional of the women's 2017 NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Stanford won 76-75. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Aaron Doster, Aaron Doster)

"I texted her after the Florida State win but I said I just have one problem. I can't cheer for you on Friday night."

Staley learned a lot from VanDerVeer during 1996 and she may have to apply what she learned against Stanford in the national semifinal.

"I feel like from my experiences with her she taught me how to approach the game, how to approach pressure situations and how to execute while being under that pressure."

Stanford and South Carolina tip off at 7:30 pm ET in American Airlines Center. The winner meets UConn or Mississippi State for the national title.

