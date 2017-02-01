Orangeburg County to Be Largest Home of Solar Energy in the State

A plot of land out in Springfield, SC will soon be the new home to a solar farm for Orangeburg County. (Photo: WLTX)

Orangeburg County, SC (WLTX) - Two solar energy companies are making their way to Orangeburg County. As a result, the county will soon have the largest solar farm in the state.

"It's a win-win all the way around for the county," says Harold Young, county administrator.

The National Renewable Energy Corporation (NARENCO) announced that they will soon be building solar farms in the town of Springfield.



"It's really all about location,” says Young. "Orangeburg County is 1,100 square miles and we have a lot of farm land and agriculture rural land that is wide open and good flat land."

NARENCO’s solar farms are expected to deliver 80 megawatts (mw), which could power nearly 20,000 homes.

Tradewind Energy, out of Kansas, is also expected to build a solar farm in the town of Bowman.

Electric companies like SCE&G are looking to set up contracts to use the solar energy for their customers.

Along with bringing renewable energy, Young says in the long run it will benefit the county and its citizens.



"It changes the value from agriculture to commercial,” says Young. So the amount of taxes that get paid on the property go up and we get renewable energy which in turn should help in some point in time bring down the rates that the citizens have to pay for electricity. "

Orangeburg County is not alone in the solar farm industry. The first one in the state was built in Colleton County back in 2014.

Together the farms in Springfield and Bowman are expected to deliver 155 mw throughout the county.

The solar farms are expected to be up and running by the end of 2018.



