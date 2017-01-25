Orangeburg Deputies Search For Man Wanted After Narcotics Found

Shelly Faulling, 46 of Cordova

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) A Cordova man is wanted after Orangeburg Sheriff Deputies found multiple bags of illegal narcotics in a truck he was driving.

Orangeburg Deputes are looking for Shelly Faulling, 46 of Cordova on the charge of distribution of methamphetamine.

Investigators were on patrol on January 11 when they noticed a suspicious looking truck and trailer pull into a Charleston Highway convenience store.

Information had been given to investigators that indicated a subject would be driving a stolen truck that had been spray painted.

When investigators approached a man who had been seen walking away from the truck, the man said he wasn’t in the truck. He said someone else drove the truck to the business.

After questioning, the subject was told he could leave. But investigators added that if security video from the store came back showing he drove the truck, a warrant would be obtained against him.

A man and woman gave Faulling a ride from the business.

When investigators reviewed the tape, the subject was not only driving the truck but had thrown a package into the trash can. Investigators pulled out a case that contained multiple bags of methamphetamine.

A concerned citizen later told investigators that the man and woman who had picked up Faulling had returned to sort through the trash can where the methamphetamine was found.

If anyone has any information on Faulling’s location, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550, Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC

