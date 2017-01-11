Outrage Over White Actor Playing Michael Jackson
Last year, a British TV production was announced starring white actor Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson. The trailer, released Wednesday, gives viewers the first glimpse of the controversial casting choice in action. USA TODAY
WXIA 5:12 PM. EST January 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Jim Gandy's Weather Forecast
-
Police Charge Woman With Fatal Stabbing
-
Kershaw Deputies Searching for Missing man
-
4 dead in Lexington County Murder-Suicide
-
4 Dead in Lexington Murder-Suicide
-
Lawmakers Prefiles Bill To Require School Uniforms
-
Our Facebook Followers' Babies of 2016
-
Old Barnwell Deaths Investigation
-
Dylann Roof Sentencing Trial Begins Tomorrow
-
Toddler saves twin brother from under dresser
More Stories
-
'You Will Rot in Hell Where You Belong' Victim's…Jan 11, 2017, 2:40 p.m.
-
Man Accused of Sexually Assauling Young Girl in the MidlandsJan 11, 2017, 12:32 p.m.
-
Vols Star Dismissed from Team Ahead of USC GameJan 11, 2017, 3:30 p.m.