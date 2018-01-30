Panthers' Christian McCaffrey Gives Super Bowl LII Tickets to NC Veterans

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) smiles after the game against Houston Texans at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte, NC (WCNC) - Two veterans from North Carolina are getting a chance to enjoy a trip of a lifetime thanks to the help of a Carolina Panther.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey teamed up with the United Services Automobile Association (USAA) and the United Service Organizations (USO) of North Carolina to give two veterans tickets to Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

Excited to work with @USAA and @USOofNC to award military vets Ralph Waller and Richard Loftis with tickets to #SBLII! #SalutetoService pic.twitter.com/OjbxvjAu3k — Christian McCaffrey (@run__cmc) January 30, 2018

According to contest officials, Marine Corp veterans and Panthers fans Ralph Waller and Richard Loftis will get a chance to meet McCaffrey Saturday at the USAA's Salute to Service Military Appreciation Lounge before going to Sunday's big game with free tickets.

“Teaming up with USAA and the USO of North Carolina to award Richard and Ralph a trip to the Super Bowl is a true honor,” McCaffrey said in a statement. “These two Marines served our country and we can’t thank them enough for their service.”

Waller served in the U.S. Marine Corps for about 20 years. He is a Hampstead, N.C., resident. Loftis served in the U.S. Marine Corps for two years and is neighbors and friends with Waller.

The New England Patriots will face the Philadelphia Eagles for Super Bowl LII. You can catch Sunday's big game, as well as pregame, halftime show and postgame coverage on NBC Charlotte.

© 2018 WCNC.COM