Panthers coach Ron Rivera 'inspired' to try snowboarding after watching Winter Olympics

KJ Hiramoto , WCNC 11:50 PM. EST February 12, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- American Chloe Kim's gold-medal performance in the women's snowboard halfpipe captured the hearts of fans nationwide, including Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera.

In fact, Rivera was so inspired by the 17-year-old's performance that the Panthers coach took to Twitter to announce he wants to give snowboarding a try.

Panthers kicker Graham Gano was also impressed by Kim's dominant ride. The Pro Bowl kicker took to Twitter to congratulate the teen.

But unlike his 56-year-old coach, Gano did not vow that he will hit the slopes.

Rivera may not be the same athlete that he was during his playing days as a linebacker for the Chicago Bears, but we'd love to see him give the bunny hill at Appalachian Ski Mtn. a try.

