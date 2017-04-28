Parents Meet the Woman Who Saved Their Son's Life

Parents embrace the woman they say saved their son's life.

HIGH POINT, NC – “That day, gosh. It’s like imprinted in my brain.”

In late March, Debra Hill was driving to pick up supplies for an addiction walk she was planning for May. She pulled up to a red light at the corner of Westchester and North Main Street in High Point and noticed something strange when she turned to look at the car besides her.

“He was slumped over,” said Hill. “I’ve had training and so much information about drug addiction and overdoses and everything because this is what I do in my organization.”

She looked away for a second but something told her to look at the car one more time.

“Something clicked in my brain. This young man has overdosed.”

Debra threw her car into park, ignoring the others honking behind her.

“Apparently, they had been behind him for a while.”

But, Debra didn’t care. She knew the young man needed help immediately.

“I’m dialing 911 as I jump out and I run to his car,” Hill said as her voice cracked. “He had already started turning gray and his lips were blueish.”

Debra frantically started checking to see if he would wake up.

“Smacking him on his face to try to revive him to see if there was any response. This could be my child. I’m a mother. This could be anyone’s child.”

An SUV finally pulled up with rescue workers inside who were on their way back from lunch. They pulled him out of the car and took over from there. The young man was given Narcan, an anti-overdose drug.

“I was sitting there just holding my breath, waiting. But, when I heard him finally take his breath, they told him and explained to him what had happened. And they said you’re lying in the middle of the road and we’re trying to save your life,” Debra remembered.

One month to the day it happened, Hill re-told this story…to the young man’s mother and father.

“Wow,” said his mother, Laura Evans.

“I’m telling you every time I pass by that spot, I feel that anxiety of like, Oh my God,” Hill responded.

Debra, Laura and the man’s father, Dave, all met for the first time on Thursday morning. After exiting their cars, the three embraced, as the man’s parents cried thank you repeatedly.

The two women sat next to each other, holding hands like life-long friends, as Dave watched quietly on another sofa.

“I don’t even know what to say. I’m speechless and that doesn’t happen often,” said Laura.

The mother of four explained she and her husband knew about their son’s addiction problem.

“We’ve known for quite some time,” explained Linda. “We tried interventions, family meetings. We’ve done all of those things.”

But now, it seems Debra’s intervention or as she put it, God’s intervention, is what may have helped Laura’s son receive help.

“He’s got a job. He’s going to meetings,” said his mom. “You did. You saved his life. I know that he appreciates that.”

Debra smiled and squeezed Laura’s hand, “God had me in the right place at the right time.”

Debra is the leader of Alive and Free Addiction Resource Ministry. One of Laura’s other sons reached out to Debra and thanked her for saving his brother’s life. Then, Laura, Debra and Dave decided to meet.

With tears in her eyes, Laura thought back on what could have happened if Debra hadn’t jumped into action.

“It could have been the phone call that day. Because you do, you wait for the phone call and it’s just a terrible feeling.”

The two said they plan to keep in touch. Debra hugged Laura and offered her advice on handling her son’s addiction problem and recovery.

Laura leaned and told Debra she hopes her son continues his path to recovery.

“I tell him all the time,” Laura began. “Yes, this is difficult. This is the hardest thing you are ever going to do in your life. But, you can do this. I tell him all the time, you keep fighting the good fight.”

Debra will host the 5k Walk for Freedom, May 20th at Doak Park in Thomasville at 10 a.m.

Their son, asked not to be identified for fear of losing his job. He was arrested and charged with DWI without alcohol.

