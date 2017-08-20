Partly Cloudy, Hot for Eclipse Monday

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - It will be partly cloudy and hot Monday with only a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

Sunday was hot and muggy. High temperatures climbed into the middle 90s. Many areas around the state had heat index values in the lower 100° range Sunday afternoon.

Monday will start off with some fog. Low temperatures Monday will be in the middle 70s. The fog will move out and give way to partly cloudy skies.

There will be a chance of an isolated shower before the eclipse, but as the eclipse begins the atmosphere should stabilize a bit. Partly cloudy skies are expected for most of the Midlands during totality. The clouds may be more of problem south and east of the Columbia area, especially near the coast.

Temperatures will be in the lower 90s at 1 PM, but by 3 PM the temperature may drop into the middle to upper 80s. During the peak heat of the day, heat index values will be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

Gradually, it will heat back up after totality and there will be a chance for an isolated shower or storm during the later afternoon and evening hours.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

The chance for rain will be increase through the middle of the week with the best chance on Thursday. A cold front will be passing through the Midlands late in the day. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, but should be ending by Friday.

Milder air will be pushing into the area for the end of the week. The weekend looks great, highs in the middle and upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

