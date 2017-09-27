Passenger pulled off Southwest Airlines flight

(BALTIMORE, CBS NEWS) CBS Baltimore reported a passenger on a flight from Baltimore to Los Angeles was pulled off a Southwest Airlines plane on Tuesday night by police.

It happened after the customer refused to leave the aircraft on her own.

Reports said the customer was complaining about an emotional support animal on board, claiming she was deathly allergic to the pet. Southwest officials say she was unable to provide a medical certificate necessary to prove the allergy.

An official from Southwest said that a customer without a medical certificate may be denied boarding if they report a life-threatening allergic reaction and cannot travel safely with an animal on board. They say after explaining the situation, the passenger refused to leave the plane, and law enforcement was forced to step in and removed her.

Southwest released this statement regarding the incident:

“We are disheartened by the way this situation unfolded and the Customer’s removal by local law enforcement officers. We publicly offer our apologies to this Customer for her experience and we will be contacting her directly to address her concerns. Southwest Airlines was built on Customer Service, and it is always our goal for all Customers to have a positive experience.”

