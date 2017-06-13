People Are Spreading Fake Pictures Of Their 'Missing Friends' in The Wake Of The Manchester Attack
In the midst of the terror attack in Manchester that killed 22 people and left dozens more injured, people are spreading fake pictures of their missing friends trying to get retweets. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
wltx 3:07 AM. EDT June 14, 2017
