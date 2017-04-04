Pepsi Facing Online Backlash After 'Tone-Deaf' Ad Featuring Kendall Jenner

Screenshot from YouTube

A new ad from Pepsi is catching heat for a newly-released ad campaign, particularly its portrayal of protests and police-civilian interactions.

Pepsi MAX released a new short film Tuesday called "Live For Now Moments" featuring Kendall Jenner. The video also features the song "Lions" from Skip Marley, grandson of legendary Reggae artist and activist Bob Marley.

It didn't take long for social media to react.

Many took offense to the ad's depiction of a protests, claiming it was offensive to those who have participated in the past. Others decided to poke fun at Pepsi's expense, replacing historical resistance moments with a Pepsi can.

Could you be any more blatant with the disrespect and appropriation of a movement, @pepsi? Is this a sick joke?! pic.twitter.com/8NS8ynJUdj — Taryn Finley (@_TARYNitUP) April 4,

Pepsi has not released a statement regarding the advertisement, and their social media pages didn't seem to reference the ad at all.

