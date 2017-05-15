Pepsi Fire To Debut's On May 22
Pepsi is turning up the heat with a new flavor. It's called Pepsi Fire and it combines Cola with cinnamon. It will be available at major retailers in 20 oz. bottles and 12-oz. can 12-packs beginning May 22 nationwide. It will only be available for 8 we
wltx 6:33 PM. EDT May 15, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
SC Teen Died of Excessive Caffeine, Coroner Says
-
Body Found in Marlboro County
-
The Drug Whisperer
-
Police: Mom Hits Son Over Mother's Day Card
-
Colton death investigation scene
-
New cyberthreat expected
-
Kershaw County Deputy Involved in Crash
-
Woman Tries to Burn Home with Family Inside
-
Midlands' Church Celebrates Mother's Day
-
Man Charged in Marlboro County Stabbing
More Stories
-
Suspect in Killing of Columbia Mom, 3-Year-Old…May 15, 2017, 5:12 p.m.
-
Excessive Caffeine Led to Death of Midlands Teen,…May 15, 2017, 1:18 p.m.
-
Woman Stole $35,000 from Her Job, Deputies SayMay 15, 2017, 3:07 p.m.