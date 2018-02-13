Peyton Manning to be Honorary Pace Car Driver for Daytona 500

Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images

(KUSA) - He’s won two Super Bowls, is often in the conversation for the greatest quarterback of all time (this is Denver, we don’t acknowledge Tom Brady) and is a delightful pitchman for everything from pizza to insurance.

So what’s Peyton Manning’s next logical step?

Why not drive in the Daytona 500?

He won’t be racing, but he will serve as the honorary pace car driver for the race, which is slated for Feb. 18.

In a news release, Manning called serving as honorary pace car driver “a truly unique and exciting experience.”

He’ll be driving a Toyota Camry XSE and pacing the 40-car field before taking the green flag.

