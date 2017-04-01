PHOTOS: South Carolina vs. Gonzaga 2017 NCAA Final Four

(Photo: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina's exciting and historic run in the NCAA tournament came to an end in the final seconds of the Final Four game.

The Gamecocks lost 77-73, but they put up quite a fight in the second half of the game. After being down 14 points, the Gamecocks bounced back and scored 16 points in a row at one point and eventually took the lead.

You can check out the exciting pictures from the game below.

PHOTOS: South Carolina vs. Gonzaga

