PHOTOS: South Carolina vs. Gonzaga 2017 NCAA Final Four

wltx 9:30 PM. EDT April 01, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina's exciting and historic run in the NCAA tournament came to an end in the final seconds of the Final Four game. 

The Gamecocks lost 77-73, but they put up quite a fight in the second half of the game. After being down 14 points, the Gamecocks bounced back and scored 16 points in a row at one point and eventually took the lead. 

You can check out the exciting pictures from the game below.

 

