Pippa Middleton marries in lavish, semi-royal wedding

ENGLEFIELD GREEN, ENGLAND - MAY 20: Pippa Middleton (R) is escorted by her father Michael Middleton as she arrives for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England. (Photo by Justin Tallis - WPA Pool) (Photo: WPA Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

Here comes the most famous bridesmaid in the world, now turned a happy bride.

Pippa Middleton, who nearly stole the spotlight at sister Kate Middleton's royal wedding in 2011, walked down the aisle herself Saturday, the undeniable star of her lavish nuptials despite the presence of her royal relatives — and a possible new royal duchess on the guest list.

Middleton, 33, wed her fiancee, millionaire financier James Matthews, 41, at an ancient English village church near the Bucklebury home of her wealthy parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, where Pippa grew up about 50 miles outside London.

Pippa wore a lace-encrusted creation from British designer Giles Deacon, who said in a statement issued by Middleton's publicist, Jo Milloy, that he was "thrilled" to work with Pippa on her wedding dress.

The dress, featuring bespoke silk cotton lace hand appliquéd, has cap sleeves, a high neckline, a corseted bodice and a heart-shaped detail at the back, the statement said. The lace bodice was embroidered with pearl detailing over an organza and tulle underskirt, with layer upon layer to enable a floor-sweeping movement.

"It’s a privilege to show the craftsmanship that my team produces in London and a real testament to Pippa’s support of British fashion,” Deacon said in the statement.

Present in the church, besides her parents and brother, James Middleton, were Duchess Kate of Cambridge, her husband, Prince William, and their children, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2, Pippa's nephew and niece, who served as page boy and bridesmaid respectively.

