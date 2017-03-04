Pizza Hut Made Shoes that Will Order Pizza

(Photo: Pizza Hut, Custom)

Thanks to technology, it is really easy to order a pizza. You can do it by voice thanks to digital assistants like Alexa, you can use an app, or even an emoji.

The chain created 64 special-edition "Pie-Tops" both in honor of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament starting this month and the fact that it is really easy to get a pizza.

The shoes use Bluetooth technology and geolocation to know where to deliver the pizza, says Pizza Hut, once wearers place their order by pressing on the shoe's tongue.

The bad news: these shoes won't go on sale to the public. On the bright side, we'll always have our Netflix socks.

