Plenty Of Quotes At Clemson's Media Day

At Clemson's Media Day at the West Zone, defensive back Van Smith plays the role of reporter with Orangeburg's Jadar Johnson. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Media Day at Clemson saw the Tiger starters, the two coordinators and the head coach answer questions that most likely will be asked again this weekend when the entire Clemson team takes part in the National Championship Media Day in Tampa.

Such is life when you are playing on the biggest stage of college football.

Orangeburg's Jadar Johnson was a popular target after his comments concerning Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett made national headlines.

However. Jadar may have saved his best comments for teammate Van Smith who played the role of reporter. Jadar admitted he was irritated at Smith for taking an interception from him in the Fiesta Bowl.

"I wanted to punch you in the face," Johnson joked.

"Ya'll could see me on film, as soon as I he caught it, I was over there throwing a temper tantrum in the back of the end zone."

Johnson then admitted after watching Smith take the ball out, "I snap back into football mode and let me go block for him. That's when I realized i was way faster than him because I caught him, passed him and made a lead block. But it's all good. He's my little brother so i'm gonna let him get that one."

The former News19 Player of the Week also had some fun telling Smith that Johnson was the best Madden Player on the team.

Of course, head coach Dabo Swinney was quite quotable in his news conference which lasted nearly an hour. Swinney talked about a record 48 players with a 3.0 grade point average with as much enjoyment as he did recalling just how hard it is to get to this game for one year, much less two years in a row. He also marveled at Alabama's success as head coach Nick Saban is seeking his fifth national championship in the last eight seasons.

"I've never seen anything like it," Swinney said.

Of course, the Alabama graduate is glad that his team will be facing the program which is the standard for college football.

"The fact that it's Alabama and they are who they are and you get a chance to go play, that's to me the way it should be," he said.

"You've got a chance to play the best of the best and if you can find a way to go win it, ain't much anybody can say."