ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Easter is still two days away, but the egg toss that happened in one Rock Hill neighborhood ended up all over someone's house.

The homeowner leaves her role as a neighborhood watch maybe the reason why she was targeted.

"it is still home to me, it's changed a lot," said Betty Taylor.

Betty Taylor moved into a mill house on Cauthen Street when she was five. She returned five years ago after her mom passed away.

"I did all of this in my mother's honor," she said pointing to her manicured lawn and remodeled exterior.

"When I think what I have done physically on my hands and knees in trying to beautify the place, it just makes me angry that they did what they done," she fumed.

Betty says when she got up Wednesday morning, she found her house covered in eggs. She says her front porch was littered with eggshells. There's also a big streak of white paint in the street, and a paint can that was near her curb. She thinks the vandals had planned to dump the paint on her property as well.

"It was all down the side of the house, it was on the ceiling," she recalled. "Four-and-a-half hours of hard work and scrubbing, because eggs don't come off easy."

She says she doesn't know who did it, but she thinks she knows why her home was the only one targeted.

"I watch the whole neighborhood," she declared.

Taylor leads an informal neighborhood watch on her street. She said she doesn't hesitate to call the police to report things out of order, or confront neighborhood children herself.

"I guess my problem is, I'm not afraid. I'm not afraid and I get mad," Taylor asserted.

She says the egging of her home, will not deter her from keeping watch.

"No, it's going to make me even more watchful," she said.

What she doesn't see, her newly installed security cameras will.

"I have to have some backup," Taylor said. "I'm going to find out who it is," she said. "I don't want to cause them any trouble, but I want them to leave what I've worked hard for alone and have respect for my property."

Taylor did file a report with the Rock Hill Police Department. The case is under investigation.

