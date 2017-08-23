Police Looking For Downtown Vandals

Truck wanted in downtown vandalism (Photo: McQuary, Anne)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Columbia Police officers are investigating a series of vandalism incidents in the downtown area that caused significant damage to vehicles and buildings.

Officers believe that the incidents, which occurred within minutes of each other last night (9:00-10:00 PM), were committed by the same person (s) inside of a white older model pick-up truck with a tool box attached to the truck bed, and a dark marking on the passenger’s side.

Many of the victims reported hearing a loud crashing sound and then window glass breaking. No one was physically injured as a result of the vandalism incidents at the following locations:

822 Gervais Street (Hampton Inn) window damage $3000

200 Harden Street Comet bus window damage $500

1301 Gervais Street (Colliers International) window damage $40,000

300 Blossom Street vehicle windshield $500

1200 Main Street (TV Station window panel) $2,000

1201 Main Street (Capitol Center) glass door $2500

Several rocks were recovered by Columbia Police as potential evidence. If you have any information about these crimes you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

