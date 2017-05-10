Police Make Offer to Check Your Meth for Free!

NEWARK, Calif. -- How do you know if your meth is laced? One police department says they’ll test it for you for free!

The Newark, California, Police Department posted a photo to Facebook with the message, ‘Is your meth laced with deadly gluten? Not sure? Bring your meth down to the PD and we will test it for you for free!’

OK, so maybe it’s not a real free service they’re offering. It’s likely a ploy to see if anyone with meth would actually take themselves down to the police department!

Either way, the post is going viral. As of Tuesday evening, it had been shared nearly 200,000 times.

