Police: Man Exposed Himself in Five Points

Columbia Police officers have arrested a 60-year-old man accused of exposing himself in Five Points. He's 60 year old Michael Daniels. Police say he followed a 26-year-old female as she walked along the 700 block of Saluda Avenue shortly after 11:00 Sun

wltx 5:33 PM. EDT October 17, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories