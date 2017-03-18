WLTX
Police: Man uses toy light saber to repel teen's attack

wltx 6:33 PM. EDT March 18, 2017

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina police say a man defended himself with a toy light saber when his stepdaughter tried to slash him with kitchen knives.

The Herald in Rock Hill reports that the 17-year-old girl was charged with assault after the Thursday night altercation.

A police report says witnesses saw an argument and then the girl used two kitchen knives to try to slash the stepfather.

The report says he picked up a plastic toy light saber to defend himself.

The Associated Press is not naming the girl because she under 18.

© 2017 Associated Press


