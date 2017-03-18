Police: Man uses toy light saber to repel teen's attack

A proposed bill in South Carolina could increase the penalty for crimes against police officers. (Photo: WLTX)

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina police say a man defended himself with a toy light saber when his stepdaughter tried to slash him with kitchen knives.



The Herald in Rock Hill reports that the 17-year-old girl was charged with assault after the Thursday night altercation.



A police report says witnesses saw an argument and then the girl used two kitchen knives to try to slash the stepfather.



The report says he picked up a plastic toy light saber to defend himself.



The Associated Press is not naming the girl because she under 18.

