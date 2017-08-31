Police: Toddler on life support after mother leaves him in tub

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- A 1-year-old child is on life support after police say he was left in a bathtub with his 2-year-old sister by his mother.

According to arrest warrants, Britianie Susan Pace is charged with child cruelty in the second degree after the incident, which happened at a Lawrenceville home on the morning of June 10. She was arrested on June 29.

The children's father, Brade Gilleland, was in the process of getting a divorce from Pace and was not at the home when the incident happened, his brother, Bryson, said.

The 1-year-old child, Brodie Gilleland, remains in critical condition and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite.

Doctors "are pretty certain he'll never wake up," Bryson Gilleland said.

The family's latest battle, Bryson said, is determining whether to remove the child from life support.

"No human wants to make the decision to take somebody else's life especially when it is your own son," Bryson said. "But if you could witness him in person and see the struggle he is going through he is clearly suffering and there is just no quality of life. It is selfish, it is unfair."

Pace was released on a $25,000 bond under the condition that she has no contact with Brodie Gilleland or any children under 12.

Georgia's Division of Family and Children Services has released the 2-year-old to the care of Gilleland's parents, his brother said.

Back in September 2016, Pace was also arrested on battery and child cruelty charges after she allegedly struck the children's father in the left cheek and the back of his head in front of their children.

