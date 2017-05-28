Police officers with troubled pasts are hired for schools

(Photo: WLTX)

ATLANTA (AP) - State records show police officers forced out of law enforcement agencies are finding jobs in Georgia's public schools, even after being accused of using a stun gun on a handcuffed woman, beating people, lying and other offenses.



Statewide, school system police departments employ officers who have been terminated or resigned under the cloud of an investigation at twice the rate of local police departments in Georgia.



The situation came to light from an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and a local news station.



The newspaper reports the data was obtained from the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council.



Statistics show about 12 percent of the 656 officers working in the state's 31 school police departments have been forced out of a previous job.

