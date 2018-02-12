Police Searching for Missing NC Teenager

Samantha Janet Mendez (Photo: Cornelius Police)

CORNELIUS, N.C. – Cornelius Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Detectives received a missing persons report for 17-year-old Samantha Janet Mendez last Thursday. Her mother told police that she ran away from their home that day between 7:15 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Mendez was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a hooded pullover. She is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 5-foot-2, weighing 130 pounds. She has red and pink hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe she took additional clothing with her and may be carrying a burgundy backpack with a floral pattern.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Cornelius Police at 704-892-7773 immediately.

