WLTX
Close

Police Searching for Missing NC Teenager

WCNC 2:25 PM. EST February 12, 2018

CORNELIUS, N.C. – Cornelius Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. 

Detectives received a missing persons report for 17-year-old Samantha Janet Mendez last Thursday. Her mother told police that she ran away from their home that day between 7:15 a.m. and 3 p.m. 

Mendez was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a hooded pullover. She is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 5-foot-2, weighing 130 pounds. She has red and pink hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe she took additional clothing with her and may be carrying a burgundy backpack with a floral pattern. 

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Cornelius Police at 704-892-7773 immediately. 

© 2018 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories