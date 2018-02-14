'Polite' Gap-Toothed Missouri Thief Gets Away with Tequila and Pans

Town and Country, MO (KSDK) - Police in Town and Country are looking for a man who stole alcohol from Total Wine and household items from At Home in the Manchester Meadows Shopping Center last week.

According to police on Feb. 8 around 10 a.m., the man entered Total Wine in the and stole two bottles of tequila. He then went to At Home and stole stainless steel pots and pans.

When an employee asked him if he was going to pay for the bottles, he replied, “no ma’am” and left.

Police say the man was wearing a stocking cap, gray hooded sweatshirt, camouflage jacket, and had a missing tooth or a gap between his top front teeth. He left in a black Volkswagen Passat driven by another unidentified man.

Anyone with information should contact Town and Country police at 314-587-2866.

