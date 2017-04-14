12 days remain for legislators to find road-funding solution

South Carolina roads (Photo: WLTX)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Finding a way to fix South Carolina's crumbling highways will likely dominate the legislative session's closing days.

Just 12 days remain on the legislative calendar for the General Assembly to find a compromise on an issue that legislators of both parties called their top priority for the year.

A bill raising the state's 16-cents-per-gallon gas tax and other fees to fund roadwork again faces a filibuster in the Senate. Gov. Henry McMaster's pledge last week to veto the bill bolstered opponents' efforts to block it.

McMaster also threatened to veto a bill borrowing $500 million for statewide maintenance. He wants to borrow $1 billion for roads.

College presidents and students have sent letters to McMaster saying the borrowing bill up for debate in the House funds critical repairs.

