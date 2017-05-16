Election Results: Special Election Primaries

Columbia, SC (WLTX, AP)- Results are coming in for two primary runoff races for special elections in South Carolina.

In the race for the 5th Congressional District GOP Republican nomination, State House Speaker Pro Tem Tommy Pope faces former state Rep. Ralph Norman after they beat out five other Republicans two weeks ago.

In the race for the Democratic Candidate in House District 70, Wendy Brawley of Hopkins and H. Heath Hill of Eastover face off after beating six other candidates two weeks ago.

