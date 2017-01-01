All of a sudden, SC gov race set to have incumbent in 2018

Nikki Haley (Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina 2018 governor's race was supposed to be wide open, with the departure of popular Republican Nikki Haley, term-limited from seeking a third run.

Now, with Haley's potential early departure pending her confirmation as U.N. ambassador, a space has been created for current Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster - who will step in if Haley's confirmed - to run as an incumbent next year.

The Democratic side remains clear, with a few names tossed around but no candidate commitments. But attention in the heavily Republican state is focused on the potential pool of candidates who will vie for the GOP nomination.

McMaster is getting a lot of attention, but a half-dozen other candidates are emerging as potential companions for the primary ballot.