Bond Set for Indicted Midlands Lawmaker

Rick Quinn (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A judge set bond at $50,000 for Rep. Rick Quinn, the Midlands lawmaker who's been indicted in an ongoing probe into possible corruption involving members of the General Assembly.

Quinn appeared in court Tuesday morning for the hearing. The bond is what's known as a personal recognizance bond, which means he doesn't have to pay any money unless he violates the conditions of the bond.

Quinn was indicted earlier this month on two counts of misconduct in office for allegedly using his position for personal profit. He's been suspended from office until the case is resolved.

The most serious charge against him carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The indictment accused Quinn of using the businesses that he runs or has a financial stake in to take in campaign funds and other expenses, and of not properly disclosing that intake of money.

Back in March. State Senator John Courson was indicted on charges as part of the investigation, and in December, Rep. Jim Merrill was charged.

