Brawley, Hill Advance to Democratic Runoff in House District 70

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - There will be a runoff to determine the Democratic nominee for a South Carolina House seat left open by the passing of a state representative earlier this year.

Wendy Brawley and H. Heath Hill beat out six other candidates Tuesday night to advance to the next step in the process to be the next representative of House District 70.

House 70 covers part of lower Richland and Sumter Counties. It had been held by Rep. Joe Neal, who died unexpectedly in February.

The runoff will be held May 16. The winner of that race goes on the special election on June 20. However, there is no Republican opposition, so the runoff winner will likely be the next person to hold the seat.

In the case that this primary ends in a runoff, that race will also be held on May 16. The voter registration deadline for the Special Election is May 21.

