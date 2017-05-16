Brawley Wins Democratic House Runoff for District 70

Wendy Brawley (Photo: SC Democratic Party)

Columbia, SC (WLTX, AP) - Wendy Brawley has won the Democratic runoff for South Carolina House District 70.

Brawley bested challenger H. Heath Hill in Tuesday night's results by a 70-30 percent vote margin.

House 70 covers part of lower Richland and Sumter Counties. It had been held by Rep. Joe Neal, who died unexpectedly in February.

Now goes on to the special election on June 20, where she will face Republican Bill Strickland, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

