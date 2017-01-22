Business leaders to legislators: 'Finish the job' on roads

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Business leaders are again pushing the Legislature to fix South Carolina's crumbling roads, saying it's time to "finish the job" with a long-term funding solution or risk losing jobs to other states.
A House plan introduced Wednesday is estimated to pump an extra $600 million annually into roadwork once it's fully phased in over five years. A Senate proposal pre-filed last month would raise an estimated $800 million annually after a three-year phase-in.
State Chamber of Commerce members say they support either amount and leave the details to lawmakers, as long as the result is a reliable, consistent stream of money. The business group has long called for at least $600 million extra annually.
Chamber CEO Ted Pitts says anything less is just maintaining a status quo of decay.
