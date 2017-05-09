Committee Created to Help Battle Opioid Overdoses in South Carolina

Lawmakers listened to experts, who work to prevent overdoses, during their first Opioid Abuse Prevention Committee meeting. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A committee of 16 lawmakers assembled on Tuesday to begin discussing ways to prevent opioid abuse in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), 565 people died of an opioid overdose in 2015.

"Opioid addiction is one of the largest and most devastating epidemics our country has seen," says House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington. "Nationally, more people die from opioid overdoses every year than from car accidents. 91 people lose their lives every day."

Speaker Lucas assembled the committee and chose Representative Eric Bedeningfield as the chairman. Rep. Bedingfield lost his son to an opioid overdose in 2016 and says he is honored to be able to help fight an issue facing South Carolinians.

The first meeting began at 10 am and expects presentations from representatives from the SC Dept. of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services, DHEC and the South Carolina Hospital Association.

Rep. Bedingfield says the committee can expect to hear from recovering addicts in future meetings.

