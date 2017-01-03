Rickenmann wins Special Election for Columbia City Council

Daniel Rickenmann (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Daniel Rickenmann is now back on Columbia's city council, after winning Tuesday's special election for the District Four seat.

Rickenmann received 76 percent of the vote to defeat his challenger, Jessica Lathren. Rickenmann received 1,676 votes to Lathren's 512. Some absentee ballots had not been counted, but there were not enough of those to change the outcome.

The election was necessary because of the death of Leona Plaugh, who passed away in September after a two-year battle with cancer,. She'd held the seat since 2010.

Rickenmann had previously served on the council from 2004 to 2012. He decided not to seek re-election four years ago to focus on his business.

In an interview with WLTX last month, Rickenmann said he hopes to focus on infrastructure needs, something he says is needed, since parts of District 4 were heavily affected by the October 2015 flood.