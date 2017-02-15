Democrats Want Free Technical College Education in SC

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Democrats are offering up a bill that would offer some students free technical college tuition.

The proposal is known as the "South Carolina Promise Scholarship Program."

It would be what's known as a "last dollar" scholarship, meaning all other forms of student aid, such as a Pell Grant, must first be applied to tuition before the state money is applied to fill any gap that must exist.

It would give students up to $1,500 for books and other expenses related to the cost of attendance for families with incomes that are 70 percent or less of the state's median family income.

It would only be available for recent high school graduates, and people who previously received a bachelor's degree would not be eligible.

Technical colleges say they want to get students in at an earlier age. Right now, the average age of technical college students is 25.

Democrats say the program would cost $70 million, with an additional $6-7 million for the low income family stipend. State Sen. Brad Hutto (D-Orangeburg) says money to pay for it would come from state's general fund.

