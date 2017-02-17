'We Are Going to Fight for Jobs' Trump Tells Boeing Crowd

President Donald Trump speaks at an event at the Boeing plant in North Charleston on Feb. 17, 2017. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

North Charleston, SC (WLTX) - President Donald Trump praised the work taking place at Boeing South Carolina and promised once again to use the power of his presidency to create jobs in America.

Mr. Trump spoke Friday at the Boeing plant in North Charleston, where the company unveiled their newest aircraft, the Boeing 787-10.

"That is one beautiful airplane," the President said. "What an amazing piece of art, what an amazing piece of work."

His trip came just two days after workers at the facility overwhelmingly rejected an attempt to unionize the workforce there.

Trump thanked the people of South Carolina, who he recalled gave him a big political victory during the Republican presidential primary nearly one year ago.

"I have to say I love South Carolina," he said. "This was going to be a place that was tough to win and we won in a landslide"

He then reiterated his pledge, made during his inaugural speech, to put America first, particularly when it comes to the economy.

"Our goal is to rely less on imports and more on products made right here in the USA," he told the cheering crowd.

"As your president I'm going to do everything I can to unleash the power of the American spirit and put our great people back to work."

"This is our mantra: buy American and hire American," he went on to say. "We are going to fight for every last American job."

To do that, Trump said he'd reduce regulations, cut taxes on businesses, and enforce trade rules to level the playing with foreign countries who he says cheat.

"When America as a worker wins, America as a country wins," he added. "America is going to start winning again like never again. We are not going to let America be taken advantage of again."

Trump discussed the potential of buying more F-18 Super Hornet fighter jets, made by Boeing, and the ongoing project to create a new Air Force One.

"We are going to fight for our jobs, fight for our country, and fight to get better paying jobs for the loyal citizens of our country."

