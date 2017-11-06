Election Day: What You Need to Know Before You Head to the Polls

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina goes to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots for a series of local races.

Most of the contests will be municipal races, primarily mayors and city and town council persons. Here's some information that you'll need to know before heading to the ballot.

When will the polls be open?

Polls statewide will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Can I go ahead and vote absentee?

Absentee voting has now ended.

What information do I need to bring to the polls?

People need to bring one (1) of the following forms of photo ID:

SC Driver's License

SCDMV ID Card

SC Voter Registration Card with photo

Federal Military ID

United States Passport

If you don't have any of these forms of identification, you may vote with what's known as a provisional ballot. However, if you do that, you must then go back to your county election office and show your photo ID before the vote is certified, which usually happens the Thursday or Friday after the election.

You also have to sign an affidavit saying there was a reasonable impediment to getting a photo ID. To see a list of those reasons, click here:

I forgot where to vote/not sure where to vote/want to know who I can vote for

Luckily, if one or all of those questions apply to you, there are resources that are available for you now.

Check My Voter Registration - This will let you know what precinct you should be voting at, and what U.S. House, county council, city council, and other local races you're allowed to vote in. It'll ask you your county, your name, and your date of birth, and then hit submit to finish the process.

Get My Sample Ballot - You'll know exactly what races you'll see when you walk into the booth, so you can go ahead and make your choice now to reduce your time in the booth.

Find My Polling Place - You can even get directions using this tool

What elections will be on the ballot? Below is the list of races that WLTX will be tracking on Election Night. We do not include races on the ballot that are uncontested.

Batesburg-Leesville Council 2

Olin Gambrell III

Tom Mims

Tripp Williamson

Blythewood Town Council

Donald Brock Jr.

Bryan Franklin

Larry Griffin

Bowman Town Council

Leroy Harley

Patsy Rhett

Pearlie Turkvant-Heyward

Branchville Town Council

Charles Bamberg

Brett Banks

Michale Blankenship

Donald Connelly

Trena Lambert

Chapin Mayor

Shayla Flores

David Knight

Skip Wilson

Chapin Town Council

Preston Baines

Joe Dever

Al Koon

Columbia City Council – At Large

Joseph Azar

Tameika Isaac Devine

Columbia City Council District 1

Sam Davis

Chris Sullivan

*Elloree Mayor

Mike Fanning

Harold Void

Elloree Town Council 4

Bill Brandenburg

Mack Irick

*Eutawville Mayor

Steven Gethers

Brandon Weatherford

Holly Hill Mayor

Billy Chavis

William Johnson

Holly Hill Town Council

Cynthia Fuller

Marvin Wright

Irmo Question: Store/Raise Chickens

Yes

No

Irmo Town Council

Kelly Busch

C Bret Chitwood

Kathy Condom

Ed Wadelington

Barry Walker Sr.

Robert Wessinger

Neeses Town Council

Wanda Ammons

Joseph Corbett

Sandra Griffith

James Hoffman

Julie Olenick

Orangeburg School Board Trustee 35

Henry Damon

Betty Pelzer

Ruthermae Randolph

Orangeburg School Trustee 43

Randy Carrigg

Glenn Edwards Sr.

Leroy Stroman

Orangeburg School Trustee 45

Stacie Fulton

Aaron Rudd

Pine Ridge Council

Rick Dinkins

Floyd Dinkins III

Scott Simms

Springdale Town Council

Christie Cole

J Kevin Reeley

Juston Ricard

Jacob Wilkerson

St. Matthews Council 1

Aleen Floyd

Linda Archie-Simmons

Swansea Mayor – 2 precincts

Michael Luongo

Jerald Sanders

Ray Spires

Turbeville Town Council

Tammy Hicks

Casey McElveen

Herbert Mims

Kate Smith

Kathryn Turbeville

West Columbia District 1

Pete Fisher

Mike Green

Virginia McGrady

West Columbia District 5

Boyd Jones

Marland Mitchell

Mickey Pringle

West Columbia District 7

Leslie Efron-Pratt

Erin Porter

Richard Walker

