Election Day: What You Need to Know Before You Head to the Polls

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina goes to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots for a series of local races.
Most of the contests will be municipal races, primarily mayors and city and town council persons. Here's some information that you'll need to know before heading to the ballot.
When will the polls be open?
Polls statewide will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Can I go ahead and vote absentee?
Absentee voting has now ended.
What information do I need to bring to the polls?
People need to bring one (1) of the following forms of photo ID:
- SC Driver's License
- SCDMV ID Card
- SC Voter Registration Card with photo
- Federal Military ID
- United States Passport
If you don't have any of these forms of identification, you may vote with what's known as a provisional ballot. However, if you do that, you must then go back to your county election office and show your photo ID before the vote is certified, which usually happens the Thursday or Friday after the election.
You also have to sign an affidavit saying there was a reasonable impediment to getting a photo ID. To see a list of those reasons, click here:
I forgot where to vote/not sure where to vote/want to know who I can vote for
Luckily, if one or all of those questions apply to you, there are resources that are available for you now.
Check My Voter Registration - This will let you know what precinct you should be voting at, and what U.S. House, county council, city council, and other local races you're allowed to vote in. It'll ask you your county, your name, and your date of birth, and then hit submit to finish the process.
Get My Sample Ballot - You'll know exactly what races you'll see when you walk into the booth, so you can go ahead and make your choice now to reduce your time in the booth.
Find My Polling Place - You can even get directions using this tool
What elections will be on the ballot? Below is the list of races that WLTX will be tracking on Election Night. We do not include races on the ballot that are uncontested.
Batesburg-Leesville Council 2
Olin Gambrell III
Tom Mims
Tripp Williamson
Blythewood Town Council
Donald Brock Jr.
Bryan Franklin
Larry Griffin
Bowman Town Council
Leroy Harley
Patsy Rhett
Pearlie Turkvant-Heyward
Branchville Town Council
Charles Bamberg
Brett Banks
Michale Blankenship
Donald Connelly
Trena Lambert
Chapin Mayor
Shayla Flores
David Knight
Skip Wilson
Chapin Town Council
Preston Baines
Joe Dever
Al Koon
Columbia City Council – At Large
Joseph Azar
Tameika Isaac Devine
Columbia City Council District 1
Sam Davis
Chris Sullivan
*Elloree Mayor
Mike Fanning
Harold Void
Elloree Town Council 4
Bill Brandenburg
Mack Irick
*Eutawville Mayor
Steven Gethers
Brandon Weatherford
Holly Hill Mayor
Billy Chavis
William Johnson
Holly Hill Town Council
Cynthia Fuller
Marvin Wright
Irmo Question: Store/Raise Chickens
Yes
No
Irmo Town Council
Kelly Busch
C Bret Chitwood
Kathy Condom
Ed Wadelington
Barry Walker Sr.
Robert Wessinger
Neeses Town Council
Wanda Ammons
Joseph Corbett
Sandra Griffith
James Hoffman
Julie Olenick
Orangeburg School Board Trustee 35
Henry Damon
Betty Pelzer
Ruthermae Randolph
Orangeburg School Trustee 43
Randy Carrigg
Glenn Edwards Sr.
Leroy Stroman
Orangeburg School Trustee 45
Stacie Fulton
Aaron Rudd
Pine Ridge Council
Rick Dinkins
Floyd Dinkins III
Scott Simms
Springdale Town Council
Christie Cole
J Kevin Reeley
Juston Ricard
Jacob Wilkerson
St. Matthews Council 1
Aleen Floyd
Linda Archie-Simmons
Swansea Mayor – 2 precincts
Michael Luongo
Jerald Sanders
Ray Spires
Turbeville Town Council
Tammy Hicks
Casey McElveen
Herbert Mims
Kate Smith
Kathryn Turbeville
West Columbia District 1
Pete Fisher
Mike Green
Virginia McGrady
West Columbia District 5
Boyd Jones
Marland Mitchell
Mickey Pringle
West Columbia District 7
Leslie Efron-Pratt
Erin Porter
Richard Walker
