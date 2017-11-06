WLTX
Election Day: What You Need to Know Before You Head to the Polls

wltx 4:31 PM. EST November 06, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina goes to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots for a series of local races.

Most of the contests will be municipal races, primarily mayors and city and town council persons. Here's some information that you'll need to know before heading to the ballot. 

When will the polls be open? 

Polls statewide will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Can I go ahead and vote absentee?

Absentee voting has now ended.

What information do I need to bring to the polls?

People need to bring one (1) of the following forms of photo ID:

  • SC Driver's License
  • SCDMV ID Card
  • SC Voter Registration Card with photo
  • Federal Military ID
  • United States Passport

If you don't have any of these forms of identification, you may vote with what's known as a provisional ballot. However, if  you do that, you must then go back to your county election office and show your photo ID before the vote is certified, which usually happens the Thursday or Friday after the election.

You also have to sign an affidavit saying there was a reasonable impediment to getting a photo ID. To see a list of those reasons, click here:

I forgot where to vote/not sure where to vote/want to know who I can vote for

Luckily, if one or all of those questions apply to you, there are resources that are available for you now.

Check My Voter Registration - This will let you know what precinct you should be voting at, and what U.S. House, county council, city council, and other local races you're allowed to vote in. It'll ask you your county, your name, and your date of birth, and then hit submit to finish the process.

Get My Sample Ballot - You'll know exactly what races you'll see when you walk into the booth, so you can go ahead and make your choice now to reduce your time in the booth.

Find My Polling Place - You can even get directions using this tool 

What elections will be on the ballot? Below is the list of races that WLTX will be tracking on Election Night. We do not include races on the ballot that are uncontested. 

Batesburg-Leesville Council 2

Olin Gambrell III
Tom Mims
Tripp Williamson

Blythewood Town Council  

Donald Brock Jr.
Bryan Franklin
Larry Griffin

Bowman Town Council 

Leroy Harley
Patsy Rhett
Pearlie Turkvant-Heyward

Branchville Town Council 

Charles Bamberg
Brett Banks
Michale Blankenship
Donald Connelly
Trena Lambert

Chapin Mayor

Shayla Flores
David Knight
Skip Wilson

Chapin Town Council

Preston Baines
Joe Dever
Al Koon

Columbia City Council – At Large

Joseph Azar
Tameika Isaac Devine

Columbia City Council District 1

Sam Davis
Chris Sullivan
*Elloree Mayor
Mike Fanning
Harold Void

Elloree Town Council 4

Bill Brandenburg
Mack Irick
*Eutawville Mayor
Steven Gethers
Brandon Weatherford

Holly Hill Mayor

Billy Chavis
William Johnson
Holly Hill Town Council
Cynthia Fuller
Marvin Wright

Irmo Question: Store/Raise Chickens

Yes
No

Irmo Town Council

Kelly Busch
C Bret Chitwood
Kathy Condom
Ed Wadelington
Barry Walker Sr.
Robert Wessinger

Neeses Town Council 

Wanda Ammons
Joseph Corbett
Sandra Griffith
James Hoffman
Julie Olenick

Orangeburg School Board Trustee 35

Henry Damon
Betty Pelzer
Ruthermae Randolph

Orangeburg School Trustee 43

Randy Carrigg
Glenn Edwards Sr.
Leroy Stroman

Orangeburg School Trustee 45

Stacie Fulton
Aaron Rudd

Pine Ridge Council

Rick Dinkins
Floyd Dinkins III
Scott Simms

Springdale Town Council

Christie Cole
J Kevin Reeley
Juston Ricard
Jacob Wilkerson

St. Matthews Council 1 

Aleen Floyd
Linda Archie-Simmons
Swansea Mayor – 2 precincts
Michael Luongo
Jerald Sanders
Ray Spires

Turbeville Town Council

Tammy Hicks
Casey McElveen
Herbert Mims
Kate Smith
Kathryn Turbeville

West Columbia District 1  

Pete Fisher
Mike Green
Virginia McGrady

West Columbia District 5

Boyd Jones
Marland Mitchell
Mickey Pringle

West Columbia District 7 

Leslie Efron-Pratt
Erin Porter
Richard Walker

 

 

