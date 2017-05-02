Election Results: SC Special Primary Races

File (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, S.C. (WLTX) - Voters have made their choice, and now the results are coming in for the special primary races being held in South Carolina.

The races are to replace lawmakers who either left their office, or in one case, died in office.

One of those races is on the national stage. The U.S. House of Representatives District Five seat became vacant after former Rep. Mick Mulvaney (R) was confirmed as the director of the Office of Management and Budget in Washington, D.C.

There were separate Democratic and Republican primaries for the seat, which serves 11 counties throughout South Carolina: Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Newberry, Spartanburg, Sumter, Union and York Counties.

And in Richland and Sumter Counties, eight candidates are vying to be the Democratic nominee for South Carolina House District 70. The seat was previously held by the late Rep. Joe Neal (D).

In the case that these primaries ends in a runoff (which is likely) those follow up races will be held on May 16. The winners of the primaries will go on to the Special Election that will be held on June 20.

