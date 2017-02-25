Florida lawmaker wants to prohibit food stamps for candy, sugary soda

Hilary Owens is one of the 3.2 million Floridians relying on government assistance to purchase food.

“It would be near impossible to feed my family without it,” said Owens, who gets $300 a month loaded onto a food stamp card as part of the government’s SNAP Program. But with a family of five, Owens says that’s only about half of what they spend on groceries, saying the difference comes out of her husband’s paycheck.

She says finding good bargains and choosing items that are nutritious are equally important.

“I think the kids should have fresh fruits available for snacking on,” Owens said as she picked out the apples that were the least expensive.

But Owens admits not everyone on SNAP uses the program responsibly.

“They have Hostess snacks and cookies and chips and soda pops and tons of different things in their cart and that’s what they’re throwing on the food stamp card. So yeah, there are people who abuse the system.”