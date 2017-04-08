GOP powerbroker gets scrutiny amid South Carolina probe

File (Photo: WLTX)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A Republican powerbroker who boasts that his client roster is a "who's who of politics" that included Strom Thurmond and Ronald Reagan has come within the crosshairs of a growing probe of possible Statehouse corruption in South Carolina.

Richard Quinn hasn't been charged with any crime, but the millions of dollars he's collected and spent on behalf of his clients have become central to an investigation that began with the 2014 prosecution of a longtime state House speaker.

Now the state Senate's former top leader, John Courson, has become the latest lawmaker indicted. He's accused of pocketing more than $130,000 over six years by essentially funneling campaign donations through Quinn's firm. Both Courson and Quinn say the allegations are false.

