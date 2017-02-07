Gov. McMaster Wants Gas Tax to Be Last Resort

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- During a closed caucus meeting Tuesday afternoon, Governor Henry McMaster told House Republicans that he wants a gas tax increase to be a last resort.

The governor, who has not yet outlined his state agenda publicly, said he is looking for other options and wants to reform the agency where they can.

“It was brought it up in the same breath as saying he was not happy with the structure,” Rep. Rick Quinn said. “The D.O.T. is still appointed by the general assembly. He wants to see it as a cabinet agency.”

Quinn said the McMaster wasn’t closing the door on the gas tax increase, but it was an early warning of his preference.

This comes after he requested $5 billion from President Donald Trump Monday to fund roads.

Freshman Rep. Steven Long said the meeting was an open conversation with the Governor, saying he was willing to listen to various voices.

“We need a governor who is willing to listen to others ideas instead of ruling with an iron fist,” Long said.

McMaster also addressed education through a vision to grow the economy, saying until the state fixes the issue of poverty, other issues will continue to exist.

He emphasized that changes to education begin with improving lifestyles through the economy as a whole, rather than simply throwing money at the problem.

House minority leader Todd Rutherford said Tuesday that McMaster has an open invitation to a private caucus meeting with House Democrats as well.

