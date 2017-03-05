Gov. McMaster's Beloved Dog, Boots, Dies

Boots the dog. (Photo: McMaster for Lt. Governor)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Gov. Henry McMaster's bulldog, Boots, has passed away.

The governor confirmed the news on social media Sunday afternoon.

"Sadly, this morning we had to say goodbye to our beloved Boots. Our hearts are heavy, but full of love. Everybody loved Boots. We will miss him greatly." Governor Henry McMaster said.

McMaster said the dog died unexpectedly Sunday morning at 10:42 a.m. at the mansion, surrounded by family. The governor said the dog had been receiving successful treatment for lymphatic cancer for several months.

Boots had become more well known during McMaster's campaigns for lieutenant governor, when he used the dog in several campaign commercials. He also would take him to some campaign events, including victory parties.

(© 2017 WLTX)