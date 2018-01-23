Graham Predicts DACA, Border Security Bill Will Pass in the Senate

Sen. Lindsay Graham sat down with News19 Anchor JR Berry on Tuesday in Washington D.C. to talk about the government reopening and what the remaining issues are as Congress moves toward closer to their next deadline. (Photo: WLTX)

WASHINGTON D.C. - The government is open again -- for now.

After passing a spending bill, Congress has reached a continued resolution until February 8. That means the House and the Senate have just 16 work days to create another bill that pairs protection for DACA immigrants with more border security.

When asked if a resolution was possible, Sen. Lindsay Graham said he is hopeful but unsure.

“Why can’t we find a way to take care of the 700,000 who were brought here by their parents with no place to go and at the same time fix the military?” Graham said. “I think we can and whether we do it by February 8 or not, I don’t know.”

Graham said he plans to meet with 30 senators in Washington today to see if it’s possible to reach an agreement. Graham’s prediction: a bill will pass in the Senate with close to 70 votes.

“The House can change it if they don’t like it, then we reconcile the differences and the President can sign it or veto it,” Graham said.

Graham is optimistic than the House and the Senate will be able to agree on what to do with DACA immigrants and border security, all while supporting President Trump and he policies.

“I’m prepared to work with this President to rebuild a military that’s in desperate need of being rebuilt, of fixing an immigration problem in a good, tough but fair way and move on to infrastructure,” Graham said.

