Judge won't rule on Trump's new travel ban

SEATTLE – A U.S. district judge will not rule on the revised executive order from President Donald Trump.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson tweeted out the court's ruling. In it, Judge James Robart wrote he can't rule on the new order for procedural reasons.

Washington state filed a response on the previous order, but the appropriate procedure would be for the state to file a new complaint.

"Judge Robart made it clear that he was neither going to release the federal government from his prior order nor determine that the new Executive Order violates the TRO without a proper motion from one party and full briefing from both," said Andrew Siegel, a Seattle University law professor. "In so doing, he also gave both parties an opportunity to fully evaluate whether proceeding in his court is the optimal path for resolving the constitutionality of the second Executive Order."

Ferguson asked the judge Thursday to extend an injunction that was issued against Trump’s initial executive order.

Washington state is still planning to file a new complaint against the amended order early next week, according to a spokesperson from the Attorney General's office.

