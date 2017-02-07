Key Democrat Supports Governor's Road Money Request

Todd Rutherford (Photo: CBS)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Governor Henry McMaster accepted an invitation to a private luncheon with House Republicans Tuesday, which comes one day after requesting $5Billion from President Trump to fix South Carolina roads.

It has been two weeks since McMaster took the oath of office, and aside from this request for roads funding, he has yet to outline his agenda for the state.

Minority Leader Todd Rutherford said he supports the new governor’s request for federal funding and that it will go forward as a bipartisan effort.

“He did call me to talk about sending the letter to President Trump to ask him to send the money down here,” Rutherford said. “He was quite firm about it, he said, ‘I don’t know if it will happen, but I at least want to make the request.’”

Rutherford said he was pleasantly surprised to receive the call from McMaster before the letter was sent to Washington.

“This is the first time that I’ve been here in 20 years that a governor has called to say ‘this is what we’re going to do’ and I hope to do so as a team.”

Rutherford said the funding would help the state greatly, but has to be supplemental to passing a stream of revenue for state roads needed at the Transportation Department.

“If we can get that money back from the federal government that South Carolinas spend in their tax money every year sending to the federal government, if we can get a portion of that back, I would love to do so.”

(© 2017 WLTX)