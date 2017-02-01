Legislators Elect Sumter Judge to State's Highest Court

George James

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A Circuit Court judge from Sumter is South Carolina's newest Supreme Court justice.



Legislators officially elected Judge George James to the state's highest court Wednesday. He was the lone remaining candidate for the vacancy created by Don Beatty's ascension to chief justice last month.



James will serve the remainder of Beatty's associate term, which expires in 2020.



Legislators first elected James in 2006 to the 3rd Judicial Circuit, which includes Clarendon, Lee, Sumter and Williamsburg counties.



He is a 1982 graduate of The Citadel and 1985 graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law.



He worked in private practice before his 2006 election to the bench.



Judge Diane Goodstein of Summerville took herself out of the race Monday. Judge Keith Kelly of Moore withdrew last Wednesday.

