Lindsey Graham Says He Gave Trump His New Cell Number

Lindsey Graham (Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Washington, DC (WLTX) - How good was Sen. Lindsey Graham's meeting with President Donald Trump?

Apparently, good enough that he gave the president his cell phone number, giving a resolution to a feud that began on the campaign trail nearly two years ago.

Graham met with the President during lunch Tuesday to discuss a range of topics. In a series of tweets about what was discussed, he said that President Trump is "strongly committed to rebuilding our military which is music to my ears."

He also said the president is in a "deal-making mode" and hopes that Congress is like-minded.

But then he added the bit about giving the Commander-in-Chief his new cell phone number. You may recall, back in 2015, Trump gave out Graham's cell phone number during an event in Bluffton, SC, and encouraged the crowd to call the senator.

At the time, both of them were running for the GOP nomination. Graham eventually had to get a new phone number.

Graham remained a critic of Trump throughout the nomination process and during the presidential campaign. However, since the election, Graham has said he will do everything he can to work with the president.

How good was the meeting with @POTUS?



I gave him my NEW cell phone number. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 7, 2017

(© 2017 WLTX)